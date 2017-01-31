You are here
Novartis signals growing ambitions for cancer therapies
Drugmaker is planning to test its CAR-T treatments on lethal cancers of the brain, pancreas, colon, ovary and lung
London
NOVARTIS AG is pushing ahead with one of its most ambitious cancer therapies, a treatment that the Swiss drugmaker says has blockbuster potential as it extends that technology to a wider pool of tumour-ridden patients.
Europe's second-biggest drugmaker is planning to test
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg