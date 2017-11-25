You are here

Orchard Road to try out another 'scramble crossing'

Month-long trial starts Dec 16 at Cairnhill-Orchard junction
Sat, Nov 25, 2017 - 5:50 AM
In the new trial, shoppers will be able to cross the Cairnhill Road-Orchard Road junction diagonally from H&M to The Heeren (above) for a period of 30 seconds.
Singapore

ORCHARD ROAD will be doing a month-long trial of a pedestrian "scramble crossing" like that in Tokyo's Shibuya district starting from Dec 16, in a bid to make the precinct more pedestrian-friendly.

Shoppers will be able to cross the Cairnhill Road-Orchard Road junction

