You are here

Home > Consumer

Overlooked human 'organ' could play role in cancer spread

Sat, Mar 31, 2018 - 2:32 PM

[PARIS] Thanks to a laser-equipped mini-microscope developed by a French start-up, scientists have discovered a previously undetected feature of the human anatomy that could help explain why some cancers spread so quickly.

Nobody was looking for the interstitium, as the new quasi-organ is called, because no one knew it was there, at least not in complex form revealed in a study published this week.

As with many breakthroughs in medicine and science, it was - to paraphrase Louis Pasteur's oft-quoted dictum - a case of chance favouring the prepared.

In 2015, a pair of doctors at New York's Beth Israel Medical Center, David Carr-Locke and Petros Benias, found something unexpected while using the high-tech endoscopic probe to look for signs of cancer on a patient's bile duct.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

There on a screen, clear as day, was a lattice-like layer of liquid-filled cavities that did not match anything found in the anatomy chapters of medical school textbooks.

"These have no obvious correlate to known structures," they noted dryly in the journal Scientific Reports.

And then the mystery deepened.

The doctors showed the images to a pathologist, Neil Theise, who used a thinly sliced fleck of tissue removed from the patient to prepare the kind of glass slides scientists have been peering at with microscopes for centuries.

But the novel layer of tissue simply wasn't there - or at least it wasn't visible.

Sacha Loiseau, founder and director of Mauna Kea Technologies, which made the camera-equipped probe that had revealed the phantom tissue, explained why.

"The classic microscope on a lab bench magnifies dead tissue from a biopsy that has been dehydrated and treated with chemicals," he told Agence France-Presse.

The meshwork of liquid bubbles visible in the patient's body, in other words, had pancaked in the slides like a collapsed building, leaving hardly a trace.

A 'HIGHWAY OF FLUID'

"This made a fluid-filled tissue type throughout the body appear solid in biopsy slides," Mr Theise said in a statement.

"Our research corrects for this to expand the anatomy of most tissues."

The probe bundles some 30,000 optic fibres topped by a camera barely bigger than the head of a pin. Lasers light up the tissue, and sensors analyse the reflected pattern.

"We have reinvented the microscope so that it can be inserted into the body of a patient to observe living tissue in its natural environment," said Mr Loiseau.

The result is a virtual, in-vivo biopsy.

The newly found network of fluid-filled pockets - held in place by collagen proteins, which are stiff, and more flexible elastin - may act like a shock absorber preventing tissue tear as organs, muscles and vessels go through their daily motions, the researchers said.

Once they knew what to look for, the scientists found interstitium throughout the body: below the skin's surface, lining the digestive tract, in the lungs and urinary tract, and even surrounding arteries and veins.

Layers long thought to be dense, connective tissue, it turned out, were in fact interconnected and fluid-filled compartments.

Described as a "highway of moving fluid", the meshwork "may be important in cancer metastasis", the study suggested.

Scientists have long known that half the fluid in the body is found within cells, and about 14 per cent inside the heart, blood vessels and lymphatic system.

The remaining fluid is "interstitial", or between the cells, and the new study argues that the interstitium should be considered as an organ in it's own right - indeed, one of the largest in the body.

Organ or not, "this finding has potential to drive dramatic advances in medicine, including the possibility that the direct sampling of interstitial fluid may become a powerful diagnostic, too", said Mr Theise.

AFP

Consumer

Facebook employees in an uproar over executive's leaked memo

Can North Korea handle a K-pop invasion?

Goldman Sachs, Google women march ahead with gender bias suits

Hon Hai Q4 profit propped up by NT$66b sale of Sharp shares

Facebook gets thumbs down for handling of data scandal

Platforms like Grab, Go-Jek to drive next wave of economic growth

Editor's Choice

Mar 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

M&A values in financial industry to surpass 2017 levels: Baker McKenzie

BT_20180331_UWONE31_3374591.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Life & Culture

From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights

BT_20180331_VERYLATEST_3374077.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Brunch

The business of benevolence

Most Read

1 Recruiters pounce on Uber employees
2 Stocks to watch: Keppel, Hyflux, IEV Holdings, Libra Group, China Kangda
3 Sembcorp Industries' CEO, senior management take voluntary 10-15% pay cut
4 Amber Park, Royalville en bloc sales pushing up prices in vicinity
5 DBS' Piyush Gupta enjoys pay jump of 23% to S$10.3m for 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180331_STCCS31_3374559.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Transport

Grab, Uber deal may have breached Competition Act; watchdog calls for pre-sale operations to continue

BT_20180331_UWONE31_3374591.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Life & Culture

From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights

Mar 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

M&A values in financial industry to surpass 2017 levels: Baker McKenzie

BT_20180331_GIANT314LHP_3374581.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Beijing 'planning merger to create shipbuilding giant'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening