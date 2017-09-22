You are here
Pfizer sues Johnson & Johnson over anti-competitive tactics
It claims J&J acted to squash its cheaper version of powerful rheumatoid arthritis drug
Washington
A LEGAL brawl between two of the world's largest drug companies could shape the future of a nascent market of copycat drugs that are intended to bring down the cost of the most advanced and expensive medicines.
Pfizer filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against fellow
