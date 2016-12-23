You are here
Philippine casinos to overtake Singapore's: Okada
Japanese tycoon counting on more China tourists visiting his upcoming resort, which will be Manila's biggest
Manila
UNIVERSAL Entertainment Corp chairman Kazuo Okada said the Philippine gaming market could soon surpass Singapore's, as improved ties with China promise more tourists and raise the prospects for his upcoming US$2.4 billion casino.
The Japanese gaming tycoon said in Manila on
