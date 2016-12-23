You are here

Philippine casinos to overtake Singapore's: Okada

Japanese tycoon counting on more China tourists visiting his upcoming resort, which will be Manila's biggest
Friday, December 23, 2016 - 05:50

BT_20161223_DNCASINO22A_2659074.jpg
''A lot of Chinese are coming to the Philippines and that will improve more, as improving bilateral relations between China and the Philippines increase tourism here.'' - Kazuo Okada of Universal Entertainment

Manila

UNIVERSAL Entertainment Corp chairman Kazuo Okada said the Philippine gaming market could soon surpass Singapore's, as improved ties with China promise more tourists and raise the prospects for his upcoming US$2.4 billion casino.

The Japanese gaming tycoon said in Manila on

