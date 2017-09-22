You are here

Home > Consumer

Ping An Insurance buying 10% stake in Japan drugmaker Tsumura

Fri, Sep 22, 2017 - 9:02 PM

[TOKYO] Japanese drugmaker Tsumura & Co said on Friday Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd will become its biggest shareholder by acquiring a 10 per cent stake for 27.3 billion yen (S$328.7 million).

Tsumura is well known in Japan as a prescription drugmaker specialised in "kampo" herbal medicine, which traces its roots back to China.

In a statement, Tsumura, which has annual revenue of about US$980 million, said it will place newly issued shares and treasury stock to Ping An for 3,559.5 yen a share, a 9.4 per cent discount to Friday's closing price.

The deal is set to close on Oct 13, the company said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tsumura said the two companies are planning to set up joint ventures in procurement of herbal medicine materials, production and sales of traditional Chinese medicine in China.

The Japanese company said it relies on imports from China for about 80 percent of herbal medicine materials, and that securing stable procurement is becoming critical as growing demand for kampo and Chinese medicine have driven up prices of herbal materials.

REUTERS

Consumer

L'Oreal advances on prospect of sale of Nestle's holding

China Post Bank raising US$7.3b via preferred shares to shore up capital

Mattel wins loan concessions in Toys 'R' Us bankruptcy aftermath

Roche receives EU approval for Gazyvaro, European approval for Actemra

Amazon to create 2,000 jobs in new Manhattan office

Apple's iPhone 8 launch in Sydney sees bleak turnout

Editor's Choice

BT_20170922_CCT_3097620.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

CCT climbs CBD ladder with S$2.1b purchase of Asia Square Tower 2

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

ERA Realty marks return to SGX

Sep 22, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Poor showing by Singapore firms on WWF's palm-oil scorecard

Most Read

1 Great Eastern's 3-year 2.05% endowment plan selling well: company official
2 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
3 CCT to buy Asia Square Tower 2 for S$2.09b
4 The Duck that lays the Golden egg
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, ST Engineering, UEL
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

JK_generics15.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Banking & Finance

CPF members to benefit from extension of 4% minimum interest rate

JK_generics15.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit listing put on freeze over 'market conditions'

IMG-20170829-WA0001.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi-led group wins Sun Rosier tender for S$271m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening