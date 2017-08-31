Restaurants turn to data-mining to serve up enhanced dining experience

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
New York
THE early diners are dawdling, so your 7.30pm reservation looks more like 8. While you wait, the last order of the duck you wanted passes by. Tonight, you'll be eating something else - without a second bottle of wine, because you can't find your server in the busy dining room.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal