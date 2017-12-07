You are here

Home > Consumer

Roche drug cocktail doubles chance of holding lung cancer at bay

Thu, Dec 07, 2017 - 3:18 PM

BP_Roche_011217_65.jpg
Roche's November announcement that its Impower 150 trial had broadly succeeded in first-line lung cancer patients helped spur a one-day, US$12 billion rally in the Basel-based drugmaker's market capitalisation.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ZURICH] Adding Roche's immunotherapy Tecentriq to older drugs doubled the percentage of lung cancer patients who survived a year without their disease advancing, an outcome some experts labelled unprecedented.

Thirty-seven percent of patients in a closely watched clinical trial who got Tecentriq, Avastin and chemotherapy reached the one-year mark without their cancer progressing (PFS), according to data released on Thursday.

For patients getting only Avastin and chemotherapy, that fell to 18 per cent.

Roche's November announcement that its Impower 150 trial had broadly succeeded in first-line lung cancer patients helped spur a one-day, US$12 billion rally in the Basel-based drugmaker's market capitalisation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Thursday's release of specific numbers at a European Society for Medical Oncology meeting in Geneva could further fan investor optimism the Swiss drugmaker is gaining on rivals Merck & Co and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Roche chief executive Severin Schwan sees an opportunity to leap-frog ahead as competitors still await their own lung cancer combination trial results.

"This is very, very promising," Solange Peters, the head of Medical Oncology at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois in Lausanne, Switzerland, said on the latest results.

"Doubling PFS (progression-free survival) at one year is something we have not seen with any targeted therapy in unselected patients to date."

Roche said it would submit the results to regulatory authorities around the world.

It is counting on Tecentriq to help replace revenue from its US$20 billion-per-year trio of Avastin, Herceptin and Rituxan whose patents have expired or will shortly, exposing them to cheaper competition.

Lung cancer is easily the biggest oncology market, with about 220,000 people in the United States due to be diagnosed this year and 155,000 seen dying from the disease often caused by smoking.

In Roche's 1,202-patient study, Tecentriq cut the risk of disease progression by 38 per cent, within the range analysts have said would signify a robust result.

Patients getting Roche's immunotherapy survived an average of 8.3 months without their disease getting worse, compared with a PFS of 6.8 months for those getting chemotherapy and Avastin.

For a set of patients who expressed a specific biomarker called "Teff" that Roche is exploring to help identify people who may respond best, the results were more robust, with PFS at 11.3 months for the Tecentriq group versus 6.8 months.

Roche, which said no new safety problems cropped up, is still awaiting Impower 150's overall survival data in the first half of 2018.

Still, the trial's head, Martin Reck of Germany's Lung Clinic Grosshansdorf, said those numbers "look encouraging". Tecentriq is already approved in bladder cancer treatment and for lung cancer patients who have failed chemotherapy.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Consumer

Alibaba to cooperate with Ford Motor for new retail opportunities

Vapiano CEO sees potential to grow number of restaurants to 900

Sharp to seek all-Japan OLED alliance to counter South Korea's Samsung, LG

Philippines plans to sue Sanofi over dengue vaccine: minister

Fosun to list tourism business in US$500m-plus IPO

US asks China for help stopping mail-order opioids

Editor's Choice

BT_20171207_ABSINGPOST_3210303.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

'Our course is set,' says SingPost's new chief executive

OFFICE.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

PwC calls for threshold for personal tax to be raised to S$40,000

FEL4148-pixgeneric.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'

Most Read

1 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
2 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
3 Spring Court restaurant owner pays S$52.9m for Jervois Green
4 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
5 Singapore will reach critical demographic crossroad in 2018, says UOB economist
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

overseasIn071114e_2x.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore overtakes US as most attractive destination for Chinese overseas investments: EIU report

Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat's comment leaves possibility of private wealth tax up in the air

0000058.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton to manage S$23b of NTUC Income assets in proposed strategic partnership

Dec 7, 2017
Technology

Germany-based speciality chemicals firm Evonik sets up first Asia research hub in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening