Samsung's chip, screen sales may drive Q4 profit to 3-year high
Soaring sales of its mass produced higher-end 3D NAND chips are helping it to rake in profits
Seoul
SAMSUNG Electronics Co Ltd is likely to forecast its best quarterly profit in nearly three years on Friday, analysts said, with robust memory chip sales easing the pain of the costly failure of a flagship smartphone.
The South Korean firm discontinued sales of the Galaxy Note
