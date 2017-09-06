Singapore, Asia ops 'not affected' by Bell Pottinger scandal

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
AS a storm gathers around the global public relations (PR) firm, Bell Pottinger said that its operations in Singapore and Asia remain unaffected.
This came after the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) in the United Kingdom expelled the firm for its
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal