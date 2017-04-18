You are here
'Skinny bundles' seen to challenge established pay-TV providers
Latest market entrant, Google's YouTube TV, offers bundle of 40 channels for US$35 a mth
Washington
FOR years, US cable operators got rich by offering fat "bundles" of hundreds of channels and raising prices regularly for television consumers.
Now the "skinny bundle" is disrupting that model with Internet-delivered packages offering live and on-demand programmes.
