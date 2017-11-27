You are here

Home > Consumer

'Smoking kills,' US tobacco firms say in court-ordered ads

Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 6:08 AM

BP_cigarettes_271117_12.jpg
Smoking kills an average 1,200 Americans daily, US tobacco companies admitted Sunday in court-ordered "corrective statements" published in newspapers.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Smoking kills an average 1,200 Americans daily, US tobacco companies admitted Sunday in court-ordered "corrective statements" published in newspapers.

The ads began appearing 11 years after District Judge Gladys Kessler, in a 1,682-page opinion, ruled in 2006 that the companies violated racketeering laws by deceiving the public for decades on the health dangers of smoking.

She ordered them to publish corrective statements on five health topics, but the exact wording of those statements was held up pending tobacco company litigation.

In 2014 the companies and the government reportedly reached agreement that the ads would be published in major Sunday newspapers as well as on prime-time television for a year, and elsewhere including on cigarette packages.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"A Federal Court has ordered RJ Reynolds Tobacco, Philip Morris USA, Altria and Lorillard to make this statement about the health effects of smoking," said the full-page newspaper ad, consisting simply of plain black type on an otherwise bare newspaper page.

"Smoking kills, on average, 1,200 Americans. Every day," it said.

The ad continued that "more people die every year from smoking than from murder, Aids, suicide, drugs, car crashes and alcohol, combined," with the last word highlighted.

It also listed various diseases and health conditions that "smoking also causes."

'A SIGNIFICANT VICTORY'

Judge Kessler's ruling was part of a government racketeering case against major cigarette companies originally brought in September 1999.

Further court-ordered ads with additional health messages will continue appearing in the newspapers of more than 50 major cities through April, said the American Cancer Society.

Along with other health groups, the Cancer Society intervened in the case and made recommendations about the corrective statements.

Their publication is "a significant victory for public health," the Cancer Society said on its website.

"What this case has succeeded in doing is to finally force the tobacco industry to 'fess up to what it has known and done for the past 50 years," said Cliff Douglas, director of the Cancer Society's Center for Tobacco Control.

"The industry has deliberately addicted millions of people with a product it knew would kill as many as half of them years before their time."

AFP

Consumer

China pork price slide seen forcing U.S. Smithfield to boost exports elsewhere

Meredith agrees to buy Time Inc with Koch Brothers backing

WH Group woos Chinese eaters with spicy pork, sticky rice sausages

US Black Friday online sales climb to record high

US consumer bureau and Trump in tussle over who controls the watchdog

Brands pull YouTube ads over images of children

Editor's Choice

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BP_foreign_271117_2.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Work permit holders 'must attend settling-in programme'

Most Read

1 Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinsons 11am the day before
2 Jaguar's Cyber Monday sale sees prices kick off at S$99,000
3 Noble Group risks equity wipeout as shares retreat yet again
4 These eco cars are about to get more expensive
5 Panic reigns as China railway play Midas falls to historic lows
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore workers fall short in global survey on taking responsibility for upgrading own skills: Randstad

BT_20171127_LMXIRISHCWXP_3194570.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore investors making foray into Irish property

StarHub.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

StarHub partners Nokia to develop commercial IoT services in Singapore

2017-11-06T054045Z_1020546950_RC16BCB2B730_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-GROUP-RESULTS.JPG
Nov 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

Noble to sell US ethanol producer for US$12.5m plus adjustments

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening