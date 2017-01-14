You are here

Sony Entertainment CEO Lynton to step down; to become Snap Inc chairman

Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 07:50

Sony Corp said on Friday Michael Lynton would step down as chief executive of its movie and music businesses, Sony Entertainment, effective Feb 2.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Mr Lynton will join as chairman of Snap Inc, the parent of popular messaging app Snapchat.

Snap - in which Mr Lynton is an early investor - is expected to go public early this year, vying for a US$25 billion valuation.

Mr Lynton, who has been with Sony for 13 years, will stay on as co-CEO of Sony Entertainment for the next six months.

REUTERS

