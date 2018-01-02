You are here

Home > Consumer

South African retailer Steinhoff 2015 results would have to be restated

Tue, Jan 02, 2018 - 5:22 PM

BP_Steinhoff_020118_73.jpg
The owner of more than 40 retail brands including Conforama, Mattress Firm and Poundland is fighting for survival after last month flagging accounting irregularities and parting ways with its chief executive.
PHOTO: AFP

[JOHANNESBURG] Financial troubles at South African retailer Steinhoff deepened on Tuesday as it said its 2015 results would have to be restated and maybe earlier figures as well, having already warned on its 2016 numbers.

The owner of more than 40 retail brands including Conforama, Mattress Firm and Poundland is fighting for survival after last month flagging accounting irregularities and parting ways with its chief executive.

A review being carried out by accountants PwC now suggested that "accounting irregularities" may stretch beyond 2015, it said.

"Whilst the internal review and investigation into the accounting irregularities have not yet concluded, the restatement of the financial statements ... for years prior to 2015 is likely to be required," Steinhoff said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company last month postponed its 2017 results until the investigation is over.

Steinhoff shares have since fallen by more than 90 per cent, wiping billions of dollars off its market value.

It warned then that there was a 2 billion euro (US$2.4 billion) hole in its balance sheet and has said since that some credit facilities have been suspended or withdrawn as it grapples with more than 10 billion euros in outstanding debt.

Separately, the company has been under investigation for suspected accounting fraud in Germany since 2015. It moved its primary share listing from Johannesburg to Frankfurt late that year.

Four current and former managers are under suspicion of having overstated revenue at subsidiaries, prosecutors said.

Steinhoff has said the German investigation relates to whether revenue was booked properly, and whether taxable profits were correctly declared.

Steinhoff shares were up 13 per cent in Johannesburg at 0828 GMT.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Consumer

Marks & Spencer sells Hong Kong business to partner Al-Futtaim

Oil's dream to expand in plastics dims as businesses turn to bioplastics

Oil's dream to expand in plastics dims as businesses turn to bioplastics

Macau casino revenue miss signals more volatility with VIP surge

Legal marijuana off to blazing start in California

U.S. medical device tax back in effect after two-year pause

Editor's Choice

2017-10-20T093231Z_1974347008_RC120B609360_RTRMADP_3_EMERGING-SWF-INVESTMENT.JPG
Jan 2, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Stocks

Consumer stocks favoured as Goldilocks works her charms

BT_20180102_HUEY_3243640.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Real Estate

Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017

BT_20180102_YEO_3243754.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income's digital investment gathers steam

Most Read

1 Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance
2 Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate
3 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
4 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
5 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz_skyline_02012018.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore economy beats forecasts to expand 3.1% in Q4

nz_skyline_02012018.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble sets final price for sale of American ethanol unit at US$18.1m

condo 19473194 .jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Real Estate

Private home prices stage first full-year growth since 2013: URA flash estimates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening