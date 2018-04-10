You are here

Temasek stake values 'Salt Bae' Turkish restaurant owner at US$1.2b

Tue, Apr 10, 2018 - 7:19 AM

[ISTANBUL] Singapore's Temasek and Britain's Metric Capital have bought into Nusr-Et steakhouse owner D.ream in a deal valuing the Turkish firm at US$1.2 billion.

Nusr-Et was made famous by butcher-turned-social media star Nusret Gokce, who went viral under the nickname "Salt Bae" in 2017 after posting videos of himself salting meat.

Salt Bae's distinctive cobra-like manoeuvre earned Mr Gokce more than 12 million Instagram followers and has helped launch Nusr-Et restaurants in the Middle East, New York and Miami.

Dogus Restaurant Entertainment and Management (D.ream), which has a presence in 170 locations in 12 countries, said on Monday state-owned Temasek Holding and Metric Capital had paid US$200 million for a 17 per cent holding.

REUTERS

