You are here

Home > Consumer

Teva to cut up to 25% of Israel workforce

Thu, Nov 23, 2017 - 8:37 PM

[TEL AVIV] Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, the debt-ridden drugmaker, plans to fire as much as 25 per cent of its Israeli workforce, according to a local business daily.

The world's largest manufacturer of generic medicines will begin the dismissals in coming days, Calcalist reported Thursday, without saying how it got the information. Teva also will let go more than 10 per cent of its US-based workers and some in Europe, according to Calcalist. Michael Hayden, head of global research and development, is expected to leave the company, the report said.

Eliran Levy, a Teva spokesman, declined to comment. Yaniv Levy, a spokesman for Histadrut, Israel's national labor union, said the union had been told "that there is no plan or numbers at this stage, and every step, if and when they are taken, will be done through discussion."  Teva shares were up 3.5 per cent to 49.38 shekels, their highest level in a month, as of 9.48 am Thursday in Tel Aviv. The company's U.S. shares have plunged 63 per cent this year, worst among 138 traded companies on the MSCI World Health Index.

Teva faces tough choices to stem its dramatic slide. The company lost its monopoly on its best-selling product last month and is racing to sell off assets to pay back US$34.7 billion in debt, a figure that dwarfs the company's market value. Analysts expect the company to announce a cost-cutting plan, but reducing its workforce in Israel - where Teva was founded and is headquartered - has proven historically difficult. When Teva announced in August that it would lay off 350 Israeli workers, the union responded with labor disputes and negotiated the final number down to 230.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earlier this month, Kare Schultz, the Israeli drugmaker's new chief executive officer, pledged to investors that he would "improve financial performance, and re-position Teva operationally and financially."

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Mitsubishi Materials shares tumble after firm says units falsified product data

Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinson's 11am the day before

US online sales surge, shoppers throng stores on Thanksgiving evening

Australia's Myer says tough conditions to continue

Virtual reality boom brings giant robots, cyberpunk castles to China

ThaiBev FY profit up 38.5%

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd231117_6.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

S'pore upgrades 2017 GDP forecast; moderation expected next year

BT_20171124_HAMMOND_3192219.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Hammond pumps £25b into UK economy to counter slowdown

Nov 24, 2017
Technology

Growth of digital sector value-add in Singapore outpaced overall economy from 2011-15

Most Read

1 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
2 UOB's 2 new robot employees cut data processing time by over half
3 No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m
4 Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m
5 Investors drawn again to real estate rebound
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Factory_241117_56.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output in October powers ahead with 14.6% rise

BT_20171124_KROIL23_3192038.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Real Estate

Oxley close to buying Chevron House

BT_20171124_LSDBS_3191979.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

DBS overtakes Singtel as Southeast Asia's most valuable company

f60bb02c-be80-4d0c-b2a0-6c073085638f.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Consumer

Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinson's 11am the day before

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening