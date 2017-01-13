You are here

Home > Consumer

Thai crackdown on cheap tours hits visitor numbers

Hotel bookings by China tourists for the Chinese New Year tumble as a result
Friday, January 13, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170113_KYCRACKDOWN13A_2689192.jpg
Chinese tourist numbers fell 30 per cent in November from the year before to the lowest monthly total in more than two years.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Bangkok

CHINESE hotel bookings to Thailand for the Chinese New Year have tumbled as a crackdown on cheap package tours hits visitor numbers from its biggest source of holiday-makers.

Tourism is increasingly important for Thailand given that its economic growth lags other South-east

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
5 JTC gives O&M lessees and tenants rental rebates of 3-10% for 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening