You are here

Home > Consumer

Tobacco giant BAT pays US$49.4b for control of US firm Reynolds

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 15:44

41178983 - 17_01_2017 - REYNOLDS AMRICN-M-A_BRIT AM TOBACCO.jpg
British American Tobacco agreed Tuesday to pay almost US$50 billion for control of US firm Reynolds American, creating the world's largest listed tobacco company.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] British American Tobacco agreed Tuesday to pay almost US$50 billion for control of US firm Reynolds American, creating the world's largest listed tobacco company.

BAT, which already owned 42 per cent of Reynolds, will pay US$29.44 in cash and 0.5260 BAT shares for each Reynolds share, it said, a 26 per cent premium over the price of the stock on Oct 20, the day before its first offer was made public.

The Camel and Newport cigarette maker rejected the approach a month later, according to sources, although the two sides remained in talks.

The maker of Lucky Strike and Rothmans cigarettes will purchase the 57.8-per cent of Reynolds American that it does not already own, BAT said in a statement.

The deal will mark the return of BAT to the lucrative and highly regulated US market after a 12-year absence, making it the only tobacco giant with a leading presence in American and international markets.

BAT chief executive Nicandro Durante said bringing the two companies together would drive “sustained profit growth and returns for shareholders”.

“It will create a stronger, global tobacco and NGP (next generation products) business with direct access for our products across the most attractive markets in the world,” he said on Tuesday.

 

AFP/Reuters

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening