You are here

Home > Consumer

Toshiba seals US$18b deal to sell chip unit to Bain Capital group

Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 9:32 PM

[TOKYO] Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its prized semiconductor business to a group led by US private equity firm Bain Capital LP, a key step in keeping the struggling Japanese conglomerate listed on the Tokyo exchange.

Toshiba said in a nighttime announcement through the exchange it had signed a contract for the deal worth about US$18 billion, the latest and perhaps final twist in a deal that only hours earlier had seen the company leading toward an agreement with its US joint venture partner Western Digital Corp.

The decision to sell the world's No. 2 producer of NAND memory chips, first reported by Reuters on Wednesday, was made at a board meeting earlier in the day.

Toshiba said the agreement assumed the deal would weather legal challenges raised by Western Digital. A Western Digital spokeswoman said the company did not have an immediate comment.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

Luxottica, Essilor offer no merger concessions to EU regulators

Diageo says Indian highway liquor ban to hurt sales

Ambani's Jio free model gets boost as India cuts connection fees

Great Eastern's 3-year 2.05% endowment plan selling well: company official

Zara-owner Inditex H1 gross margin eroded by strong euro

Amazon working on 'smart glasses' as its first wearable device

Editor's Choice

2017-07-19T093611Z_690916341_RC13D244BEF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX carrots for good compliance? One idea mooted is fast-track approval

BT_20170920_JUTOYS20_3093366.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Consumer

Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection in US

BT_20170920_SIAS20_3093489.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

BT journalists win SIAS top and special awards

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

COE 17618480.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Transport

Singapore's small car COE rebounds on strong demand

gpisw1200917.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer

Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

Swissco judicial managers get US$28.5m offer from white knight investor

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening