You are here

Home > Consumer

US approves ChemChina's $43 bn takeover of Syngenta

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - 06:21

chem.jpg
US antitrust regulators approved ChemChina's US$43 billion takeover of Swiss pesticide and seed giant Syngenta after they agreed the Chinese company must sell three products, the Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US antitrust regulators approved ChemChina's US$43 billion takeover of Swiss pesticide and seed giant Syngenta after they agreed the Chinese company must sell three products, the Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday.

Under a preliminary settlement, the FTC said it required the divestitures to address a loss of competition over the herbicide paraquat and two other products in which the merger would have likely led to higher prices for consumers.

The US federal agency said the deal, as originally proposed, created antitrust problems because ChemChina's generics subsidiary ADAMA is either the first- or second-largest generics supplier in the United States for the three products in question.

The other two products are the insecticide abamectin, which protects primarily citrus and tree nut crops, and the fungicide chlorothalonil, which protects peanuts and potatoes.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The FTC settlement is subject to public comment for 30 days after which the commission will determine whether to finalise it.

Syngenta said in February it expects the transaction with ChemChina to close in the second quarter. The takeover would mark the largest overseas takeover by a Chinese firm.

AFP

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
3 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
4 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening