You are here

Home > Consumer

US asks China for help stopping mail-order opioids

Thu, Dec 07, 2017 - 11:55 AM

[MEXICO CITY] The United States has asked China to crack down on postal shipments of synthetic opioids, which President Donald Trump says are fueling a US drug-abuse crisis, a State Department official said Wednesday.

Because synthetic opioids, such as the highly potent drug fentanyl, are hard to detect in the mail, fighting drug trafficking into the United States has become "a completely different ballgame," said James Walsh of the State Department's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.

Mr Walsh met this week with Chinese counter-narcotics officials in Cancun, Mexico, on the sidelines of a global conference on drug addiction.

It was a follow-up to conversations between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump, who declared the US opioid crisis a national public health emergency in October and said the United States needed to stop "the flood of cheap and deadly fentanyl" coming from China.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump and Mr Xi discussed the opioid crisis when they met in Beijing last month.

Ahead of that visit, Chinese officials disputed Mr Trump's claim that most US-bound fentanyl comes from China.

But Mr Walsh said his Chinese counterparts were receptive to working to curb shipments of opioids produced in Chinese labs.

"We've been asking China to get better control on their production, better assistance with monitoring their mail that's being shipped either to Mexico or the United States," he told AFP.

"We've had very good conversations."

Drug overdoses have surged in the United States, killing 64,000 people last year. Most of those deaths were caused by opioids - a class of drugs that includes prescription painkillers, heroin and synthetics such as fentanyl.

Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin, which has made fighting it a challenge.

"One kilogram can supply a million pills," Mr Walsh said.

"So you can just ship that in a FedEx box." He said US officials were also in talks with Mexican counterparts on ways to crack down on opioids made in China and trafficked into the United States by Mexican drug cartels.

The traditional tactic of using dogs to sniff out drugs has not worked with fentanyl, which is so powerful it can kill them if they come into contact with it.

"We have a lot of experts working on" new canine training techniques and screening technology, he said.

AFP
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Consumer

Amazon launches Prime membership for Singapore, ends blanket free shipping

Nintendo opens games to rival console for the first time with Nvidia in China

Australia, NZ in bitter spat over manuka honey

Amazon claims record-breaking launch in Australia

Myanmar's opium crop plummets, but UN sees no victory over Asia's narco-boom

French run short of butter, wine and foie gras, ahead of Christmas

Editor's Choice

BT_20171207_ABSINGPOST_3210303.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

'Our course is set,' says SingPost's new chief executive

OFFICE.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

PwC calls for threshold for personal tax to be raised to S$40,000

FEL4148-pixgeneric.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'

Most Read

1 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
2 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
3 FCL tops bids for former Zouk site; Allgreen tops bids for Fourth Ave site
4 Singapore will reach critical demographic crossroad in 2018, says UOB economist
5 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

0000058.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton to manage S$23b of NTUC Income assets in proposed strategic partnership

Dec 7, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: First Sponsor, CDL, CapitaLand Retail China Trust, Sembcorp Marine

BT_20171207_JLIDEA8UVJ_3210313.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Banking & Finance

Banks mine employees for bright ideas

LeMeridienFrankfurt.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

First Sponsor partners shareholders CDL, Tai Tak to acquire Le Meridien Frankfurt Hotel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening