You are here

Home > Consumer

US insurers get inside cars, mouths, grocery carts in profit search

Latest technology is being used by firms hungry for more real-time information on their customers
Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170117_DNINSURE17_2694117.jpg
Mr Ozawa brushing his teeth with a Beam toothbrush at his home in Belmont, CaliforniaHis Bluetooth- enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes twice a day.
PHOTO: REUTERS

New York

TWICE a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.

The scheme, devised

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 Property agency industry shrinks further in tepid market
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening