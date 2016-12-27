You are here

Home > Consumer

US online dating sites looking to refresh themselves

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 05:50

New York

NOT many Americans have heard of Spark Networks but far more are familiar with what it owns: JDate, ChristianMingle and a host of other sites like SilverSingles.com and

Most Read

1 Cosco Corp (S) requests for trading suspension
2 Authorities investigating ISR Capital share price crash
3 Neil McGregor to succeed Tang Kin Fei as Sembcorp group president and CEO
4 Singapore shares close lower; STI dragged down by selling of DBS, OCBC
5 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening