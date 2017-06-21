You are here

Home > Consumer

Vice gets US$450m from TPG, valuing company at US$5.7b

Monday, June 19, 2017 - 23:34

[LOS ANGELES] Vice Media Inc got a US$450 million investment from private equity firm TPG, valuing the irreverent chronicler of youth culture at US$5.7 billion.

The funding will help Vice expand its programming for mobile phones and offering video direct to consumers, Chief Executive Officer Shane Smith said on CNBC. The company continues to consider an initial public offering, he said.

Vice already produces a slew of reality and news programs, such as series about the culture of marijuana, gay and lesbian issues and food, and is developing scripted shows now that its network is in about 80 countries. Vice also makes video for services like YouTube and Snapchat along with a daily news show for HBO.

Vice has already raised money from some of the largest media companies in the world. Walt Disney Co and 21st Century Fox Inc both own stakes in Vice, which was valued at US$4 billion at the time of Disney's latest investment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Vice's value has gained on the strong reception to its weekly news magazine for HBO, an award-winning documentary about the Islamic State terrorist group and the growing viewership for its videos online.

BLOOMBERG

Most Read

1 Lee Kuan Yew's final will was not drafted by Stamford Law: Lee Hsien Yang
2 More local law firms willing to take in trainees, but without pay
3 Lee Hsien Yang unhappy over delay and uncertainty in demolishing Oxley Road House: Goh Chok Tong
4 Lee Hsien Yang plans to leave Singapore
5 Lee Suet Fern steps down as Singapore managing partner of Morgan Lewis Bockius LLP
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening