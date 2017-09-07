Vitamin World to file for bankruptcy protection

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
New York
VITAMIN World, a seller of vitamins and nutritional supplements, plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, hoping to end costly lease agreements for some of its stores, the company's chief executive officer said on Tuesday.
Long Island, New York-based Vitamin World plans to
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal