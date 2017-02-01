You are here
Walgreens, Rite Aid cut merger deal price, may sell more stores
Walgreens to pay about US$7b for Rite Aid, down from US$9.4b, in bid to clear regulatory hurdle
New York
WALGREENS Boots Alliance Inc and Rite Aid Corp's giant drugstore merger got smaller Monday after the companies, facing roadblocks from antitrust regulators, cut the value of the deal by at least US$2 billion and said they may divest more stores to gain approval.
Walgreens
