You are here

Home > Consumer

WeWork's chinese rival nixes 'UrWork' label in global makeover

Thu, Dec 28, 2017 - 2:00 PM

BP_UrWork_281217_29.jpg
The "UrWork" brand is no more. WeWorks Chinese rival is re-naming its shared-office service "ucommune", a re-tool that may help it side-step potential legal hassles as it pursues a global expansion.
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

[BEIJING] The "UrWork" brand is no more. WeWorks Chinese rival is re-naming its shared-office service "ucommune", a re-tool that may help it side-step potential legal hassles as it pursues a global expansion.

URwork (Beijing) Venture Investment retains its formal name but decided to drop the moniker from all of its hundred-plus locations after WeWork called off a trademark battle against its competitor. The Chinese startup's now in the process of building product lines around the new brand, it said in a statement without giving specifics. UrWork's said previously it's exploring other services that startups need, from marketing and public relations to legal and fund-raising assistance.

UrWork, which says it's valued at more than US$1 billion, is preparing a major incursion against WeWork, the US leader in shared offices that've gained popularity as bootstrapped startups sought to lower costs and collaborate with peers. While UrWork's expansions have been largely confined to its home market, the startup's begun setting up in cities from London to Los Angeles and now operates almost 120 locations in 35 cities around the world.

"We don't want to just provide office space, we want to give customers more possibilities," UrWork said. "Connecting to the world from a desk, building from a massive membership network - that's what we mean by 'commune'."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

WeWork sued its shared-workspace rival this year for allegedly mimicking its name and brand, launching legal action in London and New York before the pair agreed to a settlement without disclosing terms. That resolution allowed both companies to move ahead with their business plans, they said at the time.

UrWork's international foray now pits it squarely against WeWork, valued at US$20 billion in its latest funding round and backed by the likes of SoftBank Group Corp. The US startup is now preparing to expand its Asian footprint, including in China and Japan. UrWork's own backers include Sequoia Capital China, Sinovation Ventures and Tianhong Asset Management, a fund backed by financial services giant Ant Financial.

BLOOMBERG

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Consumer

QAF to cease bakery operations in China, changes group financial controller

Mitsubishi Materials says push for market share led to data falsification

Innovative medical aid for Gabon's 'poorest of the poor'

Nintendo eyes 20m Switch sales

As online shopping grows, UPS sees record holiday package returns

Self-healing glass: a cracking discovery from Japan

Editor's Choice

sgsklylineA0J7259.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
SME

SMEs see brighter skies in the new year

sg.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply after market responds to previous spike

Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Oxley unit takes stake in Australian developer

Most Read

1 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
2 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
3 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
4 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
5 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-07-17T044630Z_1793432446_RC17A1DC0E70_RTRMADP_3_KEPPEL-CORP-RESULTS.JPG
Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents

Main Airport Center - Facade.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender

Main Airport Center - Facade.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand, Lum Chang acquire Frankfurt office building for 234.3m euros in cash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening