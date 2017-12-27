You are here

Home > Consumer

Why bigger is not better for retail

Stores such as Sears, Walmart, Target, Macy's and Nordstrom are banking on smaller, more focused areas
Wed, Dec 27, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171227_SYSHRINK27_3236576.jpg
Sales at smaller-format stores, such as Sears' Fair Oaks Mall in Northern Virginia, are projected to grow 3.9 per cent annually until 2022, outpacing 0.8 per cent sales growth for its bigger counterparts.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Washington

WITH holiday shopping in full swing, Sears decided it was time to host a "grand reopening" for its department store at Fair Oaks Mall in Northern Virginia, complete with magic shows, jugglers, face painting and free cotton candy.

The biggest change for the decades-old

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Consumer

Mill worker deaths fuels employment concerns in India garment sector

Turning e-waste into art at Ghana's toxic dump

France to probe Lactalis baby milk salmonella scare

End of 47-year Japan rice programme signals boost for ramen wheat

Signs point to strong US shopping season

Nippon Paint eyeing big acquisitions, including in Europe, US

Editor's Choice

2017-07-17T044630Z_1793432446_RC17A1DC0E70_RTRMADP_3_KEPPEL-CORP-RESULTS.JPG
Dec 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit

2017-06-07T053938Z_912704357_RC166F19CE30_RTRMADP_3_ASIA-RENEWABLES.JPG
Dec 27, 2017
Government & Economy

November factory output up 5.3% despite drag from biomedicals

BT_20171227_CHFIRST27_3236545.jpg
Dec 27, 2017
Real Estate

First Sponsor expands in Europe with S$89m buy

Most Read

1 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
2 Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector
3 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
4 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
5 Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

tuas.jpg
Dec 27, 2017
Real Estate

Government trims industrial land supply in first half of 2018 to 12.56 ha

tuas.jpg
Dec 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 27, 2017
Government & Economy

SMEs expect strong start to 2018

Dec 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

China Sports: Factory's operations still unclear

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening