You are here

Home > Consumer

Zara-owner Inditex H1 gross margin eroded by strong euro

Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 2:25 PM

314295801_0-8.jpg
Inditex, the world's biggest clothing retailer and owner of the Zara brand, posted a 9 per cent rise in first-half profit but gross margin as a percentage of sales slipped from the year-ago period due to the stronger euro.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[MADRID] Inditex, the world's biggest clothing retailer and owner of the Zara brand, posted a 9 per cent rise in first-half profit but gross margin as a percentage of sales slipped from the year-ago period due to the stronger euro.

The Spanish company, which also owns teen brand Bershka and upmarket label Massimo Dutti, said net profit came in at 1.37 billion euros (S$2.213 billion), slightly missing forecasts, for its first half that ended on July 31.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) were 2.29 billion euros, up 9 per cent on the year-ago period.

Inditex's business model of responding to catwalk trends in small batches of apparel which are not replaced when they sell out has allowed it to consistently outperform rivals like Sweden's H&M.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Inditex's results are sensitive to fluctuations in the euro. It makes the bulk of its sourcing in Europe so it can respond quickly to trends and it generates more than half of its sales in non-euro currencies, booked in euros when reporting results.

Recent sales in the company's more than 7,000 stores worldwide performed well, figures showed, as the autumn/winter collections in Zara brought items such as reversible kimonos and sweaters embellished with faux pearls.

Sales at constant currency terms increased by 12 per cent in the first seven weeks of the second half, which retail analyst Anne Critchlow of Societe Generale said was better by consensus by one or two percentage points against a tough comparative.

REUTERS

Consumer

Ambani's Jio free model gets boost as India cuts connection fees

Great Eastern's 3-year 2.05% endowment plan selling well: company official

Amazon working on 'smart glasses' as its first wearable device

Online reactions to Singapore Grand Prix renewal largely positive: Meltwater

Microsoft promotes Xbox chief in sign games are big deal again

Uber is said to review Asia dealings amid US criminal probe

Editor's Choice

2017-07-19T093611Z_690916341_RC13D244BEF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX carrots for good compliance? One idea mooted is fast-track approval

BT_20170920_JUTOYS20_3093366.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Consumer

Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection in US

BT_20170920_SIAS20_3093489.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

BT journalists win SIAS top and special awards

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

gpisw1200917.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

Electronics manufacturing roadmap eyes 2,100 new jobs, S$22b in value-add by 2020: Iswaran

Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer

file6u63fry8ediq3aag6jv.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Stocks

Broker's take: Stake sale in Great Eastern's Malaysia ops may unlock 'small value' for OCBC shareholders

Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek leads US$300m investment in electric scooter maker

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening