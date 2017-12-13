You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Activist FrontFour is said to push for sale of Obsidian Energy

Wed, Dec 13, 2017 - 11:31 AM

[NEW YORK] Activist investor FrontFour Capital Group is urging Obsidian Energy to explore a sale, arguing the company could fetch twice as much as its current share price, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The decision to push for a sale comes four years after FrontFour started to build its position in the embattled Calgary-based oil and gas producer, which was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum. It's now FrontFour's third-largest investment, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

It also comes after Obsidian Chairman Rick George, the father of FrontFour co-founder Zach George, died in August.

FrontFour, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, said last month it owns about 5.6 per cent of Obsidian in stocks and options and has met with management to discuss ways to unlock value for its shareholders. The activist fund believes the company could fetch C$2.75 to C$3 a share at auction, or almost double where it traded Tuesday, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Obsidian's shares have fallen 36 per cent this year despite efforts to pay down debt by selling assets. The company, which has a market value of about C$767 million (S$806.8 million), sold a group of assets in Western Canada last June to Teine Energy for about C$1.1 billion.

FrontFour believes Obsidian trades at a significant discount to Canadian peers and should explore a sale of all or part of the company, according to the person. The hedge fund sees Obsidian as having a leading position in the Cardium basin and attractive assets in the Viking basin in Alberta, said the person.

The activist, which is able to call a special shareholder meeting on its own because of its ownership level in Obsidian, is willing to pursue a proxy fight to implement its recommendations, the person said.

A representative for FrontFour declined to comment. A representative for Obsidian didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

BLOOMBERG
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Energy & Commodities

US fuels the world as shale boom powers record oil exports

Exxon deal aside, tough proxy season looms at US energy firms

Noble is said to seek debt-for-equity deal as shares surge

Australia gas supply crunch eases, prices still too high: regulator

Investors turn against fossil fuels at Paris climate summit

Gold falls to lowest since July ahead of Fed meeting

Editor's Choice

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
BT Outlook 2018
Transport

Rates are up, but container lines face choppy waters ahead

BT_20171213_ABEZ_3218303.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Consumer

S'pore e-commerce agents face uncertain future as middlemen

BT_20171213_JQINTERNET_3218352.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Technology

SE-Asia's Internet economy to hit US$50b in 2017

Most Read

1 HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk
2 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
3 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
4 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel, CDL, Noble, Infinio
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6v4eyuntzpib13t9lkr.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore likely to clock 3% growth in 2018: economists

file6xjepllt5tt4gibwfw.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's Q3 labour report shows rise in job seekers unemployed for 25 weeks or more

file6v6osbwg8omagj5mfzj.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Real Estate

MND keeps land supply for private homes in H1 2018 at about same level as H2 2017

condo 19473194 .jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents slip 0.3% in November; HDB rents ease 0.5%: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening