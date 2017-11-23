You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

AkzoNobel, US rival Axalta halt merger talks

Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 6:07 AM

2017-09-12T123407Z_1322639279_RC128400FE20_RTRMADP_3_BRITAIN-AKZONOBEL.JPG
Dutch chemical giant and leading global paint maker AkzoNobel said on Tuesday it had ditched merger talks with US rival Axalta which would have blended the two multi-billion dollar companies.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[THE HAGUE] Dutch chemical giant and leading global paint maker AkzoNobel said on Tuesday it had ditched merger talks with US rival Axalta which would have blended the two multi-billion dollar companies.

Despite "constructive discussions... AkzoNobel and Axalta ended their discussions without agreement," AkzoNobel said.

"AkzoNobel continues to focus on its strategy of accelerating sustainable growth through the creation of two focused high-performing businesses," it said in a short statement.

Bloomberg News reported Axalta is the world's leading maker of auto finish paints and the deal would have combined the two companies "with a market value of about US$30 billion".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In past months, AkzoNobel has been fighting an increasingly bitter takeover bid by another US rival, Pittsburgh-based PPG, which would have valued the Dutch company at 26.9 billion euros (S$42.7 billion).

It has rejected three multi-billion-euro takeover offers from PPG, sparking a legal battle with an activist investor Elliott Advisors which had backed the tie-up.

Under Dutch law, PPG is now sitting out a six-month "cooling period" before it can make another bid for AkzoNobel - a deadline looming in January.

Analysts said a tie-up with Axalta would help fend off any new PPG bid and made more sense, as there was less risk of it being blocked by anti-trust authorities.

Formed in 1994 from the merger of the Dutch and Swedish firms Akzo and Nobel, AkzoNobel has a 46,000-strong workforce and operates in 80 countries around the world. Last year, it reported 14.2 billion euros in revenue.

But in April, the Amsterdam-based maker of such household paints as Dulux and Trimetal announced plans to spin off its speciality chemicals business within 12 months.

"We remain focused on our strategic options to continue to develop our business and improve profitability in the future," AkzoNobel's chief executive Thierry Vanlancker said in the statement.

Axalta, which has more than 150 years experience, is based in Philadelphia and employs 13,300 people, with customers in over 130 countries. Last year, it had net sales of US$4.1 billion.

In a separate statement Axalta confirmed it decided to end the talks as "the companies were unable to reach mutually agreeable terms." "Axalta continues to pursue other value-creating alternatives," it added.

"After pursuing a potential combination of Axalta and Akzo, we concluded we could not negotiate a transaction on terms that meet our criteria," Axalta chief executive and chairman Charles W Shaver said.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Petrobras eyes up to 22 billion reais valuation in distribution unit IPO

Malaysia, Indonesia say EU palm resolution will affect millions

Japan's first solar auction pushes prices down by nearly a quarter

Chinese oil giant denies Africa bribery scheme after US probe

Iran pushes to retain Asia oil buyers as possible US sanctions loom

Rio Tinto may buy stake in lithium producer Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Editor's Choice

BT_20171122_VIE50_3187679.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
SME

Family business Onn Wah Precision Engineering takes top E50 spot on first try

alfchern-sbwaste29-8330.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Impact of GST hike on prices will depend on size, timing

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Investors drawn again to real estate rebound

Most Read

1 Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
2 How sustainable are No Signboard's profits?
3 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
4 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
5 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

coe.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Transport

COEs finish mixed in the second round of bidding in Nov 2017

Nov 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Neo Group in exclusive talks to buy Teochew fish ball noodle business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening