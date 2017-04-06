You are here
America's biggest coal miner hops onto comeback wagon
After almost a year in bankruptcy, Peabody is trading again, riding a rally in coal prices along with other miners
New York
PEABODY Energy Corp, America's largest coal miner, is back.
After almost a year in bankruptcy, the St Louis-based giant began trading again on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Its return to Wall Street comes as the entire US coal sector is staging a comeback amid
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg