You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Australia forecasts drastic drop in iron ore prices through 2018

Rally caused by speculative trading in China unlikely to last, govt says; export forecasts also trimmed
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170110_SYIRON10_2683225.jpg
Iron ore collects in a stockpile at Fortescue Metals Group Ltd's Solomon Hub mining operations in the Pilbara region, Australia, in October 2016.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Sydney

AUSTRALIA on Monday forecast a dramatic decline in the price of iron ore - its most valuable export commodity - over the next two years to well below current market prices.

The Department of Industry, Innovation and Science forecasts iron ore to average US$51.60 a tonne this

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening