Australia offers A$240m aid for crippled Alcoa aluminium plant

Smelter in Victoria damaged by state-wide blackout which caused molten metal to solidify
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 05:50

Melbourne

THE Australian government has offered "substantial" financial support to help repair Alcoa Corp's aluminium smelter in Victoria that was crippled last month by a state-wide blackout, government ministers said yesterday.

The outage, which caused molten aluminium to

