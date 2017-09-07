You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Australia state raises gold royalty, other mining fees to repair budget

Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 18:03

[SYDNEY] Gold miners in Western Australia state are being hit with an increase in royalty payments under measures released on Thursday that are designed to return the one-time "economic engine of a nation" to fiscal health via revenue from the mining sector.

The royalty hike to 3.75 per cent from 2.5 per cent per ounce of gold is expected to raise an additional A$392 million (S$422 million) over four years and is aimed at helping to repair the state's finances following the mining boom collapse of a half-decade ago, according to Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan.

Western Australia in fiscal 2017 showed a budget deficit of A$3.04 billion.

Last year the state accounted for about 80 per cent of the 287 tonnes of gold mined in Australia - the world's second-biggest producer after China - and received A$250 million in royalty payments. Gold miners said they could not afford the hike in payments to the government. "Western Australia's gold miners cannot pass on these additional costs," said Bill Beament, chairman of Northern Star Resources Ltd, which mined 514,000 ounces of gold in the state last year. "This means (miners) will have no choice but to cut costs elsewhere, jeopardising jobs, exploration expenditure and future growth opportunities." Northern Star recently spent A$130 million to increase its production to 600,000 ounces a year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Bullion must trade above A$1,200 an ounce for the higher royalty to apply. It last traded below that price in late 2008.

Based on a gold price on Thursday of around A$1,670 an ounce , the hike equates to an additional royalty of about A$20 per ounce.

Other sectors of the state's mining-weighted economy also face added costs.

The Pilbara Ports Authority, the world's largest iron ore export terminal, used by sector giants BHP and Fortescue Metals Group, will raise annual dues by 17 per cent or A$95 million.

The state's biggest employers, including BHP, Fortescue and Rio Tinto, will be also placed on a temporary progressive payroll tax scale for five years, which McGowan estimates will generate an additional A$435 million in revenue. "Everyone will need to share the burden to help get Western Australia back on track," he told reporters.

After the global financial crisis of 2008, a mining frenzy spurred by demand for Australian ores had miners scrambling to fill orders. As companies spent billions on new mines and transport infrastructure, politicians took to calling the state the nation's economic engine.

But a cooling China growth turned the boom to bust, leading to massive layoffs and a dramatic drop in state revenue.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Energy & Commodities

Oil up after Harvey fallout; Irma heads toward Florida

Russia plans gem reform to compete with India

Big Oil says it still loves the North Sea despite asset sales

Saudi Arabia's Ma'aden asks banks to refinance nearly US$3b of debt -sources

South Korea eyes lifting LNG, renewables capacity by a tenth in clean power drive

Protesters storm Philippines mining event, demand halt to extraction

Editor's Choice

Wholesale trade ITM.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Roadmap to vibrant ecosystem for Singapore's wholesale trade sector

BT_20170907_SECOE7_3074008.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Transport

Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound

jon5934 jwlng03.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

One-stop centre to help S'pore startups ace it abroad

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
3 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
4 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
5 Micron selling Ang Mo Kio facility for US$30m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Housing08.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Real Estate

HDB resale volume rises 9.6% m-o-m in August; prices inch up 0.1%: SRX

cs-generic-Housing08.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

IMAGE- BandLab welcomes Chew to the family.JPG
Sep 7, 2017
Technology

Singapore social music startup BandLab buys UK livestreaming service Chew.tv

Sep 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M, Pavilion Gas tie up with PLN on small scale LNG in west Indonesia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening