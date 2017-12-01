You are here
Australia's energy-intensive industries brace for possible summer power cuts
Companies such as mining giant BHP Billiton are taking steps to curb the impact of any repeat of crippling blackouts that hit last year
Melbourne
SOME of Australia's biggest power users, including mining giant BHP, are taking steps to curb the impact of any repeat of crippling blackouts that hit last summer, worried about a grid that increasingly relies on wind power and old coal-fired plants.
Their backup
