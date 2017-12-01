You are here

Australia's energy-intensive industries brace for possible summer power cuts

Companies such as mining giant BHP Billiton are taking steps to curb the impact of any repeat of crippling blackouts that hit last year
Fri, Dec 01, 2017 - 5:50 AM

Australia's summer, which starts on Friday, is forecast to be hotter than normal in the nation's south-east, already helping double wholesale power prices in the wind-dependent state of South Australia to almost A$170 per megawatt hour.
Melbourne

SOME of Australia's biggest power users, including mining giant BHP, are taking steps to curb the impact of any repeat of crippling blackouts that hit last summer, worried about a grid that increasingly relies on wind power and old coal-fired plants.

