You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Australia's South32 looks to reduce interest in South African coal business

Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 2:57 PM

2017-08-23T230808Z_1429349216_RC1B692EDBC0_RTRMADP_3_SOUTH32-RESULTS.JPG
Australian miner South32 Ltd on Monday said its South Africa Energy Coal (SAEC) business would be run as a stand-alone unit, with the goal of widening its ownership and possibly listing it on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australian miner South32 Ltd on Monday said its South Africa Energy Coal (SAEC) business would be run as a stand-alone unit, with the goal of widening its ownership and possibly listing it on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

"This will present opportunities for Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment entities, employees and communities," the company said in a statement.

The South African government made changes to the country's Mining Charter in June, raising the threshold for black ownership of mining firms to 30 per cent, from 26 per cent, despite protests from the Chamber of Mines, an industry body.

The Mining Charter contains regulations meant to redress imbalances of the nation's past apartheid rule and stipulates rules for white-owned companies to sell stakes to black businesses.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company also added in the statement that it would invest 4.3 billion rand (S$410.09 million) in SAEC's Klipspruit Life Extension project (KPSX). The investment is intended to extend the project's life by about 20 years.

While shares in the miner closed about 2.6 per cent-lower in Australia on Monday, they have gained 21.1 per cent so far in 2017.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Exxon Mobil chief revamps refining, chemical operations: spokeswoman

US oil dips on increased drilling, but Opec cuts support global markets

Gold steady as dollar holds near 2-month lows

Noble to sell US ethanol producer for US$12.5m plus adjustments

WH Group woos Chinese eaters with spicy pork, sticky rice sausages

Nuclear power plant in Belarus stirs fears in Lithuania

Editor's Choice

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BP_foreign_271117_2.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Work permit holders 'must attend settling-in programme'

Most Read

1 Jaguar's Cyber Monday sale sees prices kick off at S$99,000
2 These eco cars are about to get more expensive
3 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
4 Panic reigns as China railway play Midas falls to historic lows
5 Kell Jay Lim
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore workers fall short in global survey on taking responsibility for upgrading own skills: Randstad

Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB to upskill 900 staff in professional conversional programme

Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore services business receipts grow 6.3% in Q3

UnionPay QR code
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

UnionPay QR code payments to be launched across all six AsiaMalls shopping centres in 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening