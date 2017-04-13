You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

BHP says costs of Elliott plan outweigh benefits

Activist hedge fund seeks to overhaul BHP's corporate structure and spin off its US oil division
Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170413_NAHDISMISS13_2837223.jpg
Mr Mackenzie said "the elements of the Elliott proposal ... would not be in the long-term interest of shareholders".
PHOTO: REUTERS

Sydney

ANGLO-AUSTRALIAN miner BHP Billiton said on Wednesday a minor shareholder's proposal to overhaul its corporate structure and spin off its US oil division was flawed and would involve costs far beyond any benefits.

BHP made the comments in a detailed response to a letter from

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Ron Sim applies to list V3 in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening