You are here
Big Oil cleaning up its act with cuts to greenhouse gas pollution
Move is a reflection of growing pressure from shareholders, investor groups and civil society
London
IT is no secret that oil majors are among the biggest corporate emitters of pollution. What may be surprising is that they are reducing their greenhouse gas footprints every year, actively participating in a trend that has swept up most corporate behemoths.
Sixty-two of the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg