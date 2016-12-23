You are here
BP goes on US$3b spending spree
CEO says worst is over as Europe's No 3 oil company seals a string of deals and targets growth next year
London
BP PLC is piling up assets with more than US$3 billion of deals in three days, as chief executive officer Bob Dudley sees the company emerging from the doldrums after a two-year price slump.
Since Saturday, BP has announced a US$2.2 billion expansion of output in Abu Dhabi
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg