You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Canada's British Columbia moves ahead with mega dam project

Tue, Dec 12, 2017 - 12:12 PM

BP_British Columbia_111217_48.jpg
The government of the western Canadian province of British Columbia said on Monday it would proceed with a large hydroelectric dam project approved and put into construction by the province's previous government.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The government of the western Canadian province of British Columbia said on Monday it would proceed with a large hydroelectric dam project approved and put into construction by the province's previous government.

Cancelling the Site C dam project would cause electricity rates to rise and cost C$4 billion (US$3 billion) due to money already spent and remediation costs, reducing room to invest in schools and hospitals, provincial premier John Horgan said.

The government also raised the projected cost of the project to C$10.7 billion, up from a previous estimate of C$9 billion.

"It's clear that Site C should never have been started," Mr Horgan said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"But to cancel it would add billions to the province's debt - putting at risk our ability to deliver housing, child care, schools and hospitals... And that's a price we're not willing to pay," Mr Horgan said.

The project will flood more than 5,000 hectares (19 square miles) of land in northeast British Columbia, the equivalent of about 5,000 rugby fields, spurring opposition from local farmers and indigenous groups.

The continuation follows a review by the British Columbia Utilities Commission released last month, which found the massive project was already over budget and a year behind schedule.

The NDP government, which came to power in July, had requested the review to help it decide whether the project should go ahead.

British Columbia's former Liberal government approved the project in 2014, saying it would help meet a surge in electricity needs over the next 20 years.

Companies from around the world are involved in the construction. Peace River Hydro Partners, jointly owned by Acciona SA and Samsung C&T Corp, was awarded the C$1.75 billion contract for civil works, and is bidding for the generating station and spillway contract.

Canada's Aecon Group Inc is part of a joint venture also bidding on a generating station and spillway contract.

Canada's Atco Ltd was awarded an eight-year, C$470 million contract for worker accommodations, while privately held German company Voith Hydro won the C$470 million contract for turbines and generators.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Energy & Commodities

Indonesia's Pertamina expects to import up to 250,000 bpd of crude oil in 2018

Saudis are said to plan 80% domestic gasoline price increase in January

Brent oil jumps above US$65 for first time since 2015 on pipe halt

Exxon to provide details on climate-change impact to its business

Noble sells coal unit for US$34.5m

Japanese solar firm to take on Tesla in roofing-tile competition

Editor's Choice

BT_20171212_JLDIGIBANKUTU3_3216696.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Banking & Finance

Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?

BT_20171212_ASTRAFI12_3216587.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Trafigura sees higher volatility in oil market next year

BT_20171212_SHEQUITIES12_3216562.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Asian equities set for 'bullish' road ahead driven by earnings

Most Read

1 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
2 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
3 Stocks to watch: CDL, ComfortDelGro, Centurion, Fullerton Health, Datapulse Technology
4 Clearbridge Health prices IPO at S$0.28 a share, trading to start on Dec 18
5 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_retail_111217_67.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales continue decline with 0.1% slowdown in October

BP_SG_111217_71.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore drops 5 spots to rank 21st in priciest cities for expats: ECA International

BP_LAND_111217_29.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Real Estate

HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk

Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore to host 6th Asean-EU Business Summit in March 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening