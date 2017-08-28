You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Cheniere reports minor damage from Harvey at Texas LNG facility

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 19:42

[WASHINGTON] US natural gas exporter Cheniere Energy on Monday reported only "minor cosmetic impacts"from Tropical Storm Harvey at its Corpus Christi, Texas LNG facility and no interruption of production at its Sabine Pass facility in Louisiana.

The company said it has activated its emergency office location in Dallas to support its gas supply, trading division and other essential functions to ensure continuing production of LNG at Sabine Pass.

Harvey, the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years, first hit land late on Friday and has killed at least two people. It has since stayed around Texas' Gulf of Mexico Coast where it is forecast to remain for several more days, drenching parts with a year's worth of rain in the span of a week.

Cheniere conducted initial Harvey impact assessments on Sunday.

The Houston-based company said it will donate US$1 million to the Red Cross Harvey relief efforts.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Energy & Commodities

Gold hits one-week high after central bankers' comments

China issues draft rules for utilities to boost coal stocks: government

China creates power behemoth with Shenhua, Guodian merger

Creditor banks seek to sell at least 30% of India's Jaiprakash Power

ExxonMobil completes acquisition of Jurong Aromatics Corporation's Jurong Island plant

Adani to start Australian coal mine with own funds

Editor's Choice

BT_20170828_YINLIFE28_3057604.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Playing instrumental role in the world's life science sector

BT_20170828_VKAIRBNBTURNY5US_3057819.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed

BT_20170828_SEVANDA24A_3057611.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Transport

S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do

Most Read

1 What it's really like to own a Ferrari in Singapore
2 Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District
3 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
4 Ferraris take over Singapore roads for a day
5 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6ud8l5wbm3r1i1oetaeo.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too

election.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

election.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Nomination Day for Presidential Election set for Sept 13, Polling Day on Sept 23

Aug 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Prudential appoints new chief agency officer; Great Eastern gets new group chief investment officer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening