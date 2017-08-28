Cheniere reports minor damage from Harvey at Texas LNG facility

[WASHINGTON] US natural gas exporter Cheniere Energy on Monday reported only "minor cosmetic impacts"from Tropical Storm Harvey at its Corpus Christi, Texas LNG facility and no interruption of production at its Sabine Pass facility in Louisiana.

The company said it has activated its emergency office location in Dallas to support its gas supply, trading division and other essential functions to ensure continuing production of LNG at Sabine Pass.

Harvey, the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years, first hit land late on Friday and has killed at least two people. It has since stayed around Texas' Gulf of Mexico Coast where it is forecast to remain for several more days, drenching parts with a year's worth of rain in the span of a week.

Cheniere conducted initial Harvey impact assessments on Sunday.

The Houston-based company said it will donate US$1 million to the Red Cross Harvey relief efforts.

REUTERS