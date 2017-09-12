China deepens oil ties with Russia with deal for share of Rosneft

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Moscow
A CLOSELY held Chinese oil company agreed to buy a minority stake in Rosneft PJSC for about US$9 billion, deepening energy and political ties with Russia amid increasing tensions with the US.
The deal sees Glencore plc and Qatar's sovereign wealth fund selling most of their
