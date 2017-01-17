You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China halts over 100 coal-fired power projects

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 12:15

40820351 - 09_12_2016 - CHINA-ECONOMY_INFLATION.jpg
China's energy regulator has ordered 11 provinces to stop more than 100 coal-fired power projects, some of which are under construction, with a combined installed capacity of more than 100 gigawatts, Caixin reported on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's energy regulator has ordered 11 provinces to stop more than 100 coal-fired power projects, some of which are under construction, with a combined installed capacity of more than 100 gigawatts, Caixin reported on Tuesday.

In a document issued on Jan 14 , Caixin said, the National Energy Administration (NEA) suspended coal projects already under construction in some provinces and autonomous regions including Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Shanxi, Gansu, Ningxia, Qinghai, Shaanxi and other northwestern regions.

About 430 billion yuan (S$88.90 billion) was invested in these projects.

The move is in line with the government's prolonged effort to produce power from renewable sources such as solar and wind, and wean the country off coal, which accounts for the majority of the nation's power supply.

In October, the NEA said it would postpone construction of some coal-fired plants that already had approvals.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening