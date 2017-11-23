You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China iron ore rises with steel; coking coal hits two-month high

Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 12:42 PM

2017-10-30T071252Z_2052483625_RC1753D1F700_RTRMADP_3_CHINA-POLLUTION-GAS-STEEL.JPG
Chinese steel futures rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, supported by leaner supply and expectations that consumption in the world's top user would recover when production cuts are lifted after winter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MANILA] Chinese steel futures rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, supported by leaner supply and expectations that consumption in the world's top user would recover when production cuts are lifted after winter.

Prices of steelmaking raw materials iron ore and coking coal also advanced, with coking coal hitting a two-month peak.

The most-active rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 1.7 per cent at 3,796 yuan (S$775.64) a tonne by the midday break, after earlier touching a one-week high of 3,821 yuan.

Steel mills across northern China have been ordered to curb output from November through March, corresponding to the Northern Hemisphere winter, as part of Beijing's campaign to fight smog.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Stocks of rebar among Chinese traders had fallen to 3.61 million tonnes as of Nov 17, the lowest level in a year, according to data compiled by SteelHome consultancy.

SH-TOT-RBARINV, the most actively traded May iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange climbed 0.7 percent to 488 yuan per tonne by the break after earlier touching a two-week high of 498.50 yuan.

Fellow steelmaking commodity coking coal rose as high as 1,281.50 yuan a tonne, its strongest level since Sept 21, and was last up 3.9 per cent at 1,264.50 yuan.

"I think there is some disruption that is causing some problems for the supply from Australia," said Beijing-based CRU consultant Wang Di said.

Australia is the biggest supplier of coking coal to China. China's overall coal imports dropped 21 per cent in October from the previous month amid efforts by Beijing to replace coal with cleaner fuel in the northern part of the country to meet tough air quality targets.

But Ms Di said she expects iron ore prices to remain under pressure with global supply expected to rise next year.

"There will be more shipments delivered to China in the coming months and inventory at ports are set to rise further," Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau said in a note.

"As China steel mills have yet to restock anytime soon, therefore the iron ore price outlook remains grim in our view." Iron ore for delivery to China's Qingdao port .

IO62-CNO=MB slipped 1.5 per cent to US$62.50 a tonne on Tuesday, according to Metal Bulletin.

Iron ore stockpiles at Chinese ports was at 138.5 million tonnes as of Nov 17, SteelHome reported. That is 25 per cent higher than a year ago.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Petrobras eyes up to 22 billion reais valuation in distribution unit IPO

Malaysia, Indonesia say EU palm resolution will affect millions

Japan's first solar auction pushes prices down by nearly a quarter

Chinese oil giant denies Africa bribery scheme after US probe

Iran pushes to retain Asia oil buyers as possible US sanctions loom

Rio Tinto may buy stake in lithium producer Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Editor's Choice

BT_20171122_VIE50_3187679.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
SME

Family business Onn Wah Precision Engineering takes top E50 spot on first try

alfchern-sbwaste29-8330.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Impact of GST hike on prices will depend on size, timing

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Investors drawn again to real estate rebound

Most Read

1 Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
2 How sustainable are No Signboard's profits?
3 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
4 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
5 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

coe.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Transport

COEs finish mixed in the second round of bidding in Nov 2017

Nov 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Neo Group in exclusive talks to buy Teochew fish ball noodle business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening