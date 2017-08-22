You are here

China sacks executives, officials after Shanxi coal mine accident

Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 12:17

[BEIJING] Senior company executives and local officials have been removed from their jobs following a deadly accident in a northern China coal mine, state media reported.

Ten people, including chairman of Shanxi Lv Xin Co, a subsidiary of Jinneng Group, and local officials, have been sacked for negligence of duties, the report said late on Monday.

Eight people were killed and one was missing in a coal mine accident on Aug. 11 in Jinzhong city in Shanxi province, China's largest coal producing region, the report added.

China's government is stepping up safety and environmental checks on industrial facilities such as coal mines and petrochemical plants in a broadening campaign to curb pollution.

Aug 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore is seeking business with startups to spur them

