You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China set for ethanol binge as Beijing pumps up renewable fuel drive

More than 10 new ethanol plants are planned in the north-eastern corn belt, most will go on line next year
Friday, September 15, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170915_KYETHANOL15_3086837.jpg
China's move to revolutionise its biofuels industry doubles up as part of the government's effort to boost industrial demand for corn. Beijing must find a way to work off a stockpile of 200 million tonnes of corn.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Beijing

CHINA'S bold plan to blend renewable fuels into its petrol supply within three years will revolutionise its fledging biofuels industry, industry players said, likely spurring billions of dollars in investment in ethanol factories.

On Wednesday, state media reported that

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Energy & Commodities

India plans larger oil auctions as Modi pursues import cuts

Saudis said to prep for possible Aramco IPO delay to 2019

China deepens oil ties with Russia in US$9b Rosneft deal

Gold slips to lowest in nearly 2 weeks, US inflation data in focus

Ex-UBS trader accused by US of manipulating metals prices

Oil rises as IEA forecast overshadows US crude build

Editor's Choice

Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Listing aspirant placed under JM amid controversial claims

w4.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

More jobs ahead but growth likely to be subdued

BT_20170915_HALIMAH15_3086854.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah

Most Read

1 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
2 CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study
3 Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
4 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
5 Singapore telco stocks little changed after latest iPhone launch
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Listing aspirant placed under JM amid controversial claims

BT_20170915_NEWPIC_3086968.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Real Estate

Pine Grove owners expect at least S$1.65b in 3rd en bloc sale bid

w4.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

More jobs ahead but growth likely to be subdued

BT_20170915_HALIMAH15_3086854.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening