China state planner says it will launch electricity spot trading scheme in 8 regions

[BEIJING] China's state planner will launch a pilot scheme to allow the spot trading of electricity in eight regions as part of long-planned reforms to liberalise the power market.

These scheme will take effect in Guangdong, Inner Mongolia, Zhejiang, Shanxi, Shandong, Fujian, Sichuan and Gansu, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on its website on Tuesday.

The new pilot programme came after the country previously allowed trading of long-term electricity contracts.

The NDRC said spot trades will be launched by end of 2018.

