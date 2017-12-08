China winter gas binge pushes it towards 2nd biggest LNG buyer

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
London
CHINA is ahead of schedule to become the second-largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
The nation, already the world's top energy user, is on the verge of overtaking South Korea to become the second biggest buyer of LNG behind Japan, as environmental measures and
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo