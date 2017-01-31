You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China's demand for cotton spurs near-record bull bet for hedge funds

As prices head for biggest monthly advance since July, hedge funds are positioned for more gains
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 05:50

New York

CHINA's voracious demand for cotton is sparking the fibre's best rally in six months.

Chinese buyers have committed to purchasing almost five times more American cotton than at this time last year, the US government said in a report this month. The price of the commodity

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
3 Misuse of industrial space ever more widespread
4 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
5 GIC buys billion-dollar US headquarters of Deutsche Bank on Wall Street
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening