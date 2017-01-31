You are here
China's demand for cotton spurs near-record bull bet for hedge funds
As prices head for biggest monthly advance since July, hedge funds are positioned for more gains
New York
CHINA's voracious demand for cotton is sparking the fibre's best rally in six months.
Chinese buyers have committed to purchasing almost five times more American cotton than at this time last year, the US government said in a report this month. The price of the commodity
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg